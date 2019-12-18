These deliveries reflect the renewal of equipment for the French armies set in motion with the 2019-2025 Military Programming Law.
By the end of 2019, the French Army will have received 430 standard 2.1 vehicles, out of the 500 that have been delivered to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces: 196 in the "Central Europe" camouflage and 237 in "Brun Terre de France." At the start of 2020, deliveries will begin overseas.
Sur ce fond unique, des camouflages interchangeables et réversibles en fonction des théâtres (neige, désert comme urbain), pourront très rapidement être installés ou enlevés.
Les #VT4 resteront dans cette couleur uniforme. En 2020 tous les VT4 livrés seront en brun terre de