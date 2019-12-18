Delivery of the First VT4 Vehicles to 2.1 Standard in New Army Camouflage

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Sur ce fond unique, des camouflages interchangeables et réversibles en fonction des théâtres (neige, désert comme urbain), pourront très rapidement être installés ou enlevés.



Les #VT4 resteront dans cette couleur uniforme. En 2020 tous les VT4 livrés seront en brun terre de

On December 18, 2019, the 40th Artillery Regiment (40th RA) stationed at Suippes received the Army’s first four 4x4 tactical vehicles to 2.1 standard, wearing the new Brun Terre de France (BTF) camouflage that will be used for the “Scorpion” system.These deliveries reflect the renewal of equipment for the French armies set in motion with the 2019-2025 Military Programming Law.By the end of 2019, the French Army will have received 430 standard 2.1 vehicles, out of the 500 that have been delivered to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces: 196 in the "Central Europe" camouflage and 237 in "Brun Terre de France." At the start of 2020, deliveries will begin overseas.