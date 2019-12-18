Combat Boat 90HSM Is A Potent Platform

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued Dec 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swedish Armed Forces are marking the 30 years in service of the Combat Boat 90 as they received the first units of the latest version, HSM, of which they have ordered 18 for the Berga-based Amphibious Regiment. (FMV photo)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the development in Sweden by FMV of the Combat Boat 90. The latest version is Combat Boat 90HSM with high performance and increased capability. Six have been delivered to FMV and deliveries will be made to the Swedish Armed Forces before the turn of the year. A total of 18 new HSM will be built, and the final delivery will take place in 2020.



Combat boat 90HSM has the same hull as its predecessors but is still a brand-new boat. From being more of a troop transport vehicle, it has now gained greatly enhanced efficiency and scouting ability as well as a platoon management system.



The new version has two new, more powerful engines from Scania as well as a new type of water jet that is much more efficient than the old ones. The boats are also equipped with interceptors, a kind of computer controlled trim plan, which improves the boat's performance and creates the opportunity for the soldiers to operate efficiently from the deck.



When the new design was developed, they worked hard to keep the weight down. By removing, for example, mine rails, front lavage, water tank and toilet, it was possible to install weapons station and management system. The weight calculation is based on the fact that a soldier today weighs 135 kg with his equipment.



“We can see that we have a boat with very high performance and good quality. It is a product that meets the high standards required to function in military operations,” says Fredrik Hyllengren, project manager for Combat Boat 90HSM.



The conditions for loading material on board have been improved by fixed cargo boxes, where pallets or load nets were previously used. Nowadays, every soldier can clasp their weapons in the transport compartment.



The boat has a remotely operated weapon station for a 12.7 mm machine gun or 40mm grenade launcher and a Ksp 58 coaxial machine gun. The weapon station is stabilized and has a good sensor fit, with both day and night capability, which results in long-range detection effectiveness. This means a large capability increase for the combat boat, and the same weapons station can also be used on other platforms, for example the Guard Boat 88.



In connection with the celebration of the Combat Boat’s 30 years at the Amphibious Regiment, based in Berga, company guidance boats and life-long combat boats were handed over to the Swedish Armed Forces. The boats will go directly into operation, and immediately contribute to the unit’s ability to carry out its tasks.



“We have a very good collaboration between FMV, the industry and the Swedish Armed Forces (PTK Amf). This contributes to the fact that we are now receiving very high-quality equipment, and will result in the Armed Forces in the near future getting very potent platforms that will remain in service until 2040,” says FMV project manager Fredrik Hyllengren.



Facts about Combat Boat 90HSM



-- The concept for Battle Boat 90 was developed by FMV in 1987 and the first boat was built two years later. Manufacturing takes place at the former family company N. Sundin Dockstavarvet AB, which since 2017 is part of Saab Kockums AB.

-- The aluminum hull is built in Finland.

-- Combat boat 90 replaced the older Type 200 troop transport boats.

-- Combat boat 90 is available in several versions of which HSM is the latest.

-- HSM stands for “Half Platoon, Protected and Modernized.”

-- The CB 90 HSM is 15 meters long and 3.8 meters wide. The draft is 0.9 meters.

-- Weight is 18 tons in standard configuration.

-- Max speed with maximum load is 40+ knots

-- It is powered by two Scania DI16 engines driving S32 mixed-flow water jets.

-- Saab Trackfire is the Remote Weapon Station (RWS).

-- Combat Boat 90 is also used by Finland, Greece, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway and the United States.

-- Over 250 Combat Boats 90 are in service worldwide, of which about 100 have been exported.

-- The most recent new order consists of 18 units Combat Boat 90HSM, which will be finalized by the end of 2020.

-- Combat boat 90HSM is manned by three people and can carry 18 soldiers.



