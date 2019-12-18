The Ministry of the Armed Forces Receives its 16th A400M Atlas Military Transport Aircraft

(Source: French General Directorate of Armaments; issued Dec 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This 16th Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft delivered to the French Air Force is the first one capable of dropping single loads weighing up to 16 tonnes. (FR MoD photo)

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomed the arrival of the 16th French A400M Atlas at Orleans-Bricy air base on December 4, 2019, following its acceptance by the General Directorate of Armament (DGA).



This is the first Atlas capable of parachuting a load weighing 16 tonnes or refueling other transport aircraft.



The 2019-2025 military program law provides for the delivery of 11 A400Ms, for a total of 25 aircraft in service at the end of 2025.



This 16th A400M is the first aircraft delivered to the Air Force capable of dropping single equipment loads of up to 16 tonnes. This new capability is particularly expected to support the deployment of troops in overseas theaters of operations. It allows, for example, to drop large equipment such as engineering earthmoving equipment, which is used to rehabilitate a damaged runway.



This 16th A400M is also the first to have a complete refueling system: it is able to refuel not only fighter planes (Rafale, Mirage ...) but also transport aircraft, like another A400M.



As deliveries continue, the new capabilities of the A400M increase the operational capabilities of French military air transport. The tests carried out in 2019 by Airbus, with the assistance of the Directorate General of Armament (DGA) and the French services, concern the simultaneous dropping of parachutists by the side doors and the refueling of helicopters. The final certifications of these two key capacities are now expected respectively for 2020 and 2021.



A tactical military transport aircraft with a strategic extension, the A400M Atlas has been operational since 2015 and allows the Air Force to carry out regular missions to all theaters of operation and overseas locations. It also played an essential role during the airlift organized in 2017 following cyclone "Irma".



It is designed to transport up to 37 tonnes of equipment and carry out all transport missions, in particular assault landing on basic terrain, air drop of people and equipment, in-flight refueling or even evacuations health.



