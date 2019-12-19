How to Create Financial Room for Maneuver in the New Long-Term Plan?

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued Dec 19, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In connection with the government working on a new long-term plan for the defense sector, advice is obtained from several teams.



Today, the Defense Research Institute (FFI) has presented the report "How to create economic room for maneuver in the new long-term plan?". The report was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense and already presented to the employee organizations.



The report addresses some possible new areas of action for improvement and efficiency in the defense sector in the future, and shows a potential for improvement and efficiency in the period from 2021 to 2024.



The defense sector must show that the funds allocated are used in the best possible way, and the sector, therefore, with the help of FFI, therefore, has a long tradition of working with continuous improvement in order to increase operational capability.



Both the defense sector itself, the surrounding environment and not least the technological opportunities are constantly evolving, which means that there will always be new and also better and more appropriate ways to develop the defense sector by modernizing, professionalizing and driving innovation.



Continuous improvement helps the Armed Forces to phase in new operational capabilities, increase the activity level of existing capabilities or increase readiness.



The report has been written on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, and FFI has collaborated with several of the agencies in the preparation of the report. The report is part of the foundational work that is now being done towards the preparation of a new long-term plan for the defense sector.



