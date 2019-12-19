How to Create Financial Room for Maneuver in the New Long-Term Plan?
In connection with the government working on a new long-term plan for the defense sector, advice is obtained from several teams.
Today, the Defense Research Institute (FFI) has presented the report "How to create economic room for maneuver in the new long-term plan?". The report was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense and already presented to the employee organizations.
The report addresses some possible new areas of action for improvement and efficiency in the defense sector in the future, and shows a potential for improvement and efficiency in the period from 2021 to 2024.
The defense sector must show that the funds allocated are used in the best possible way, and the sector, therefore, with the help of FFI, therefore, has a long tradition of working with continuous improvement in order to increase operational capability.
Both the defense sector itself, the surrounding environment and not least the technological opportunities are constantly evolving, which means that there will always be new and also better and more appropriate ways to develop the defense sector by modernizing, professionalizing and driving innovation.
Continuous improvement helps the Armed Forces to phase in new operational capabilities, increase the activity level of existing capabilities or increase readiness.
The report has been written on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, and FFI has collaborated with several of the agencies in the preparation of the report. The report is part of the foundational work that is now being done towards the preparation of a new long-term plan for the defense sector.
How to Create Financial Room for Maneuver in the New Long-Term Plan? Potential for improvement and efficiency 2021-2024
The aim of this report has been to identify the potential for efficiency improvements in the armed forces in the time period of 2021–2024. The identified potential is the result of the considerable effort made by FFI during the last 12 months in collecting data, interviewing subject matter experts, analyzing the data and having a continuous dialog with the involved organizations.
Seen as a whole, this report provides a roadmap for further efficiency improvements in the armed forces. It will be challenging to realize the potential identified here.
The Armed Forces need to invest heavily in new technology and in new skill sets. Also, several complex internal processes need to be completely rewired to provide better effect. Civilian partners need to be brought onboard in ways that have never before been attempted in the Norwegian Armed Forces.
This challenging effort will however potentially bear large fruits in the form of increased operational ability and saved costs.
-- We have described all together 28 areas that will provide gains for the armed forces, spread out over eight chapters. FFI has identified a substantial potential for efficiency improvements within these areas. The report points to potentially large improvements in the quality of services. These improvements will be felt throughout the value chain, from the buildings that house us, to the equipment we use, to the training we receive and the support services we rely on.
-- In addition to this, there is a potential to save large sums of money, savings that can be used to fund important new areas. We have assessed these savings to be between 1.6 and 3.0 Billion NOK, resulting in a lasting lower cost level. These savings will be fully realized at the end of 2024.
-- The report also points out areas and actions that can save money, but where we have not had the means or time to quantify the savings. All together these areas will potentially save several hundred Million NOK. In several areas, the cost savings will not be complete before after 2024. These savings amount to between 0.95 and 1.35 Billion NOK.
FFI recommends therefore that the Armed Forces move on with the implementation phase of the identified actions within the different areas that are described in this report.
The Armed Forces need to prepare immediately to implement the actions described in this report. The report identifies six measures that need to be taken to prepare the way for implementation.
The organizations must assess the investment and adjustment costs described in this report and the Ministry of Defense (MoD) must follow up with adequate funding.
Several issues regarding policy and security need to be addressed by the MoD before the actions can be carried out. The organizations must also prepare thorough plans for how to realize the gains, and establish effective means of managing the reforms within their own organizations.
On a more aggregate level, the armed forces need to establish effective means of coordinating and managing this work across the organizations. The MoD must also secure adequate incentives for this important work.
