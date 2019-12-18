Oshkosh Awarded $803.9 Million JLTV Order for Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Dec 18, 2019)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced today that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Warren has placed an $803.9 million order for 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). Additional orders from the U.S. Army Contracting Command are anticipated within this fiscal year.



This order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy. It also includes vehicles for the country of Montenegro via Foreign Military Sale (FMS). The distribution of JLTVs ensures that multiple branches of the United States military have the light tactical vehicle they need to perform missions that support the National Defense Strategy.



“As the threats on today’s modern battlefield continue to evolve, our Warfighters need a highly capable light tactical vehicle that is uniquely suited for mission adaptability,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The JLTV can accommodate over 100 different mission package configurations without sacrificing mobility or transportability.”



Today’s order also includes 30 JLTVs for the country of Montenegro, among the first NATO allies to receive the vehicle.





Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles and mobility systems. As a pioneer of combat-ready vehicle solutions, Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance troop safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.



