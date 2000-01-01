Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,890,964 modification (P00019) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-18-F-2476) previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification is for the procurement of modification kits required for modification and retrofit activities in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $8,890,964 will be obligated at time of award, $1,021,042 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,857,905; 43%); Marine Corps ($3,789,990; 43%); and Navy ($1,243,068; 14%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.








