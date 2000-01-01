Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $50,161,071 modification (P00026) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048).



This modification exercises an option to procure unique F-35 Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and support equipment for the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (25%); Orlando, Florida (20%); Windsor, Connecticut (16%); Rome, Italy (12%); Fort Worth, Texas (11%); Bend, Oregon (6%); Long Island, New York (4%); Pharr, Texas (2%); Riverside, California (2%); and Farnborough, United Kingdom (2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,161,071 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



