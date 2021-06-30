Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $556,184,343 modification (P00113) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 for Black Hawk production, associated services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $556,184,343 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



