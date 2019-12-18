NSPA Signs Foreign Military Sales Case (FMS-Case) Case for the Acquisition of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) for the German Air Force

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Dec 18, 2019)

On 16th December 2019, NSPA, acting as an authorised Sales Agent, has signed with the United States a Foreign Military Sales Case (FMS-Case) for the procurement of new generation Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) for Germany.



This contract will provide the German Air Force Germany with an advanced Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) capability.



Besides the missile procurement, the contract covers also support in technical, engineering and logistics services domains such as upgrades, technical documentations and training courses for operators and maintainers.



The AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) is an upgrade to the older generation AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM), which Germany first purchased in 1987.



The AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) features an advanced digital anti-radiation homing sensor, millimetre wave (MMW) radar terminal seeker, and precise Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (GPS/INS) guidance.



Acting as the US authorised Sales Agent also marks a milestone as this FMS case falls under the new US FMS Agent Sales Agreement policy released by the US Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA). This allows NSPA to act as a Sales Agent with the US for end users (DSCA Policy 18-08). NSPA will manage this FMS case on behalf of Germany.



