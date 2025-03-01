Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $564,505,720 modification (P00044) to Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom) W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the remanufacture of Apache AH-64E aircraft.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2025.



Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the combined amount of $564,505,720 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



