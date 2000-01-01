Air France-KLM Firms Up Order for 60 Airbus A220s

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec. 18, 2019)

This latest order for the A220, the former Bombardier C-Series, brings the total backlog for the aircraft to 590, and is the largest order for the aircraft to date by a European carrier. (Airbus image)

“We are glad to see that Air France is endorsing the A220 as a great step towards fleet optimisation for large network carriers. The largest Airbus A220 order from a European carrier to date speaks volumes on Air France’s ambitious sustainability drive. The modern and fuel-efficient Airbus A220 will contribute to lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions significantly compared to older generation aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “We thank Air France for the confidence placed in Airbus and for its investment in our latest technology aircraft.”



Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.



The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers significant fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft. The A220 brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.



The A220 offers the performance of larger single-aisle aircraft. With an order book of 530 aircraft as of the end of November 2019, the A220 has all the credentials to win the lion’s share of the 100-to-150-seat aircraft market, estimated to represent 7,000 aircraft over the next 20 years.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



