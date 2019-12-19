The Indian Minister of State for Defence and the Deputy Commander of the Eastern Military District Attend the Final Stage of the Indra 2019 Joint Russian-Indian Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2019)

The final part of the Indra 2019 joint Russian-Indian exercise is taking place on the Babina training ground in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The actions of the joint group of forces together with the officers of the international staff were observed by the Indian Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and the Deputy Commander of the Eastern Military District, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.



Under the plan of the episode, which was practiced by motorized rifle and special units of the Eastern MD Combined Arms Army and the 31st Armored Division of the Indian Armed Forces, the joint group of forces blocked a large detachment of mock terrorists in a settlement. To eliminate firing positions of the mock enemy on the outskirts of the settlement, it was decided to use armored vehicles.



In total, 14 T-90 tanks, 14 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and more than 500 servicemen were involved in the practical actions. The armored vehicles of the joint group of forces were deployed in battle formations and attacked the positions of mock terrorists occupying the settlement.



The actions of the land forces were supported by military aviation.



The servicemen of the motorized rifle units are mopping up the remaining mock terrorists in the settlement. This episode completes the active phase of the international exercise.



Before that, the Indian Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and Deputy Commander of the Eastern Military District, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov gave a brief assessment of the final part of the Indra 2019 exercise and, on the basis of the results, awarded a number of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Indian Armed Forces with medals and gifts. In addition, the officials got acquainted with samples of small arms of the two countries.



