FMV Orders Support and Maintenance Operations for the JAS 39 Gripen

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency; FMV; issued Dec 19, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Saab will continue to support and maintain the Swedish Air Force’s Gripen fighters for the first half of 2020, under a contract awarded yesterday by the FMV defense procurement agency. (Saab photo)



FMV has extended an agreement with Saab AB for support and maintenance of the Swedish Armed Forces 'and Swedish State's export customers' JAS 39 Gripen for the first half of 2020. The total value of the order amounts to approximately SEK 450 million.



The order is for services for the first half of 2020 and is an extension of a previously signed agreement with Saab on performance-based support and maintenance of Gripen. That agreement was signed at the end of May 2017.



The order contains, for example, design and support, component maintenance, logistics supply, technical system support, publications, spare parts, repairs, ground support and aviation equipment.



(ends)





Saab Receives Order for Gripen Support and Maintenance Operations

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 19, 2019)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces to provide support and maintenance services for Gripen during the first half of 2020. The order's total value amounts to approximately SEK 450 million.



The order applies to services for the first six months of 2020 and is an extension of a previously signed contract with FMV regarding performance-based support and maintenance of Gripen. The contract was signed in late May 2017.



The order includes support and maintenance services essential to aviation operations with Gripen. The order covers, for example, design and support, component maintenance, the provision of logistics, technical system support, publications, spare parts, repairs, ground support equipment and pilot equipment.



"This order is vital to ensuring the effective operation and availability of Gripen," says Ellen Molin, Head of the Support and Services business area within Saab.



Work will be carried out at Saab's facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Järfälla, Gothenburg, Huskvarna and Östersund.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents throughout the world. Through innovative, pragmatic and collaborative work, Saab constantly develops, adapts and improves new technology to meet the changing requirements of our customers.



-ends-



