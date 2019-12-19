Argentina – Support for EDA P-3C Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 19, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Argentina of equipment, support and services in support of Argentina’s EDA purchase of four (4) P-3C aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $78.032 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Argentina has requested a possible sale of equipment, support and services in support of Argentina’s EDA purchase of four (4) P-3C aircraft, including four (4) turboprop engines on each airframe and an additional four (4) turboprop engines. The proposed sale will include communications equipment; radar equipment; Infrared /Electro-optic equipment; aircraft depot maintenance; depopulation and repopulation; supply support/spares and repair of repairables; support equipment; publications; training; aviation life support systems; aircraft transportation; logistical and other technical assistance, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $78.032 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a partner in South America.



Argentina’s existing P-3B patrol aircraft have reached the end of their operational service life.



To maintain maritime security, Argentina acquired four EDA P-3C aircraft to replace its older aircraft. These EDA aircraft need this refurbishment and equipment to be fully operational. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Argentina in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense maritime patrol aircraft capability. Argentina will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Logistic Services International, Jacksonville, FL; Lockheed Martin Aircraft Center, Greenville, SC; Eagle Systems, Jacksonville, FL; and Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, IA. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the temporary assignment of approximately 12 U.S. contractor representatives to Argentina to support the program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



