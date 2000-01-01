Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $47,786,995 contract for 95 infrared Maverick units.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 19, 2023.



This award is the result of a sole source-acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount $47,786,995 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-20-C-0004).



