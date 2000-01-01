Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,993,361 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract.



This contract provides support to establish the common reprogramming tool development network and selection of a service-oriented architecture needed to commence development of enhanced reprogramming tools, which is essential for all standing labs in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia.



Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas (97%) and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) and non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $6,995,574 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0026).



