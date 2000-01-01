Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engine, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $58,382,282 fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (N00019-20-F-0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0005).



This order provides non-recurring engineering for early identification, development and qualification of corrections to potential and actual operational issues, including safety, reliability and maintainability problems identified through fleet usage, accelerated mission testing, continues engine maturation and evaluates component life limits based on operational experience in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft for the Navy, Air Force; non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (87%) and Indianapolis, Indiana (13%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force), non-DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $19,422,149 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Navy ($20,908,426; 36%); Air Force ($19,887,707; 34%); non-DoD participants ($9,471,149; 16%) and FMS customers ($8,115,000; 14%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



