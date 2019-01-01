Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, has been awarded an $85,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Golden Horde Science and Technology demonstration effort.



The first task order will be awarded as an undefinitized contract action, with a not-to-exceed of $46,000,000 under task order FA8651-20-F-1070.



The five-year contract provides support for research and development of emerging munition technologies, as well as integrated weapon demonstrations.



The effort is conceptualized as a fast-paced Air Force Research Laboratory-led demonstration project executed under the auspices of the Team Eglin Weapon Consortium.



Work will be performed at Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by December 2021 for task order 0001.



This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition under the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency needs.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $17,290,000 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-20-D-0070).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Golden Horde concept is intended to combine precision guided weapons, artificial intelligence, and communications networking. The ultimate goal is to allow the launch of a swarm of securely interconnected precision-guided weapons against enemy targets, overwhelming their defenses.)



