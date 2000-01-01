Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $1,461,384,102 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) Foreign Military Sales (Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and United Arab Emirates) contract for support services for AH-64D/E Apache helicopters.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0005).



