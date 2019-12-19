DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Pinaka Missile System Off Odisha Coast

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2019)

India's DRDO carried out test firings of its Pinaka 2 guided, long-range artillery rocket on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, the latter including a salvo-launch. (DRDO photo)





The Pinaka MK-II Rocket is modified as a missile by integrating with the Navigation, Control and Guidance System to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range. The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality. The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems viz. Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting system (EOTS), etc. which confirmed the text book flight performance.



The missile system has been jointly developed by various DRDO Laboratories viz. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).



The trial was conducted under the supervision of Director RCI Shri BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director ARDE Dr V Venkateswara Rao, Director ITR Dr BK Das, and Director PXE Shri DK Joshi.



Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams involved in the flight trial.



Successful Flight Test of Two Pinaka Missiles In Salvo Mode

(Source: DRDO; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

As part of the series of flight trials of Pinaka missile system, two test firings have been conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The first trial was conducted on December 19, 2019, wherein one missile was fired at 75 kilometre range. The second trial was successfully conducted today at 1100 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.



The mission objective of today’s trial was to test low range, functioning of live warhead along with its proximity initiation and salvo launch.



Two Pinaka missiles were launched in salvo mode with 60 seconds interval between two firings. Both the missiles were fired to engage a target located at 20 kilometre range and high accuracy was achieved.



The missile was integrated with live warhead with proximity fuse and was tracked by multiple range systems viz. telemetry, radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), which confirmed the text book flight performance.



Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated the entire DRDO community for successful trials of the missile.



