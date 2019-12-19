The Pinaka MK-II Rocket is modified as a missile by integrating with the Navigation, Control and Guidance System to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range. The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
Successful flight test of two Pinaka missiles in salvo mode https://t.co/gsuZD6FAxd @DefenceMinIndia @RajnathSingh_in @rajnathsingh @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @adgpi @PIB_India @PIBHindi @IndiaCoastGuard @HQ_DG_NCC @DRDO_India pic.twitter.com/IWMJFDXvbT— ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) December 20, 2019
The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality. The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems viz. Telemetry, Radars, Electro-optical targeting system (EOTS), etc. which confirmed the text book flight performance.
The missile system has been jointly developed by various DRDO Laboratories viz. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).
The trial was conducted under the supervision of Director RCI Shri BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director ARDE Dr V Venkateswara Rao, Director ITR Dr BK Das, and Director PXE Shri DK Joshi.
Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams involved in the flight trial.
