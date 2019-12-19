U.S. and India Deepen Bilateral Defense Trade, Sign Two Defense Technology and Trade Initiative Agreements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

The 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue resulted in several significant achievements related to the U.S.-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative.



This week during the 2+2, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord and Indian Secretary for Defence Production Subhash Chandra jointly signed the DTTI Industry Collaboration Forum agreement and DTTI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Under Secretary Lord and Secretary Chandra co-chair and oversee the DTTI efforts.



''I am very proud of our strategic partnership with India and Mr. Chandra, and these pivotal documents demonstrate that DTTI is making substantial progress at a critical time for our National Defense Strategy,'' said Under Secretary Lord. ''In addition, I'd like to thank Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, who until recently led the DTTI effort for India, for the hard work that he and his staff did to identify how best to introduce DTTI projects into the Defence Procurement Procedures.''



The DTTI Industry Collaboration Forum will provide a standing mechanism for developing and sustaining an Indian-U.S. industry dialogue on defense technological and industrial cooperation and to allow appropriate industry recommendations to be provided to the India-U.S. DTTI Group.



The SOP will help identify and develop cooperative projects under DTTI, allowing both sides to reach and document a mutual understanding on how to define and achieve success.



These signings build on the ninth DTTI Group meeting held in New Delhi in October. There the U.S. and India agreed that the DTTI SOP will guide the coordination of projects under the two different national systems.



In addition, the two leaders signed the DTTI Statement of Intent (SOI), which declared the joint intent to ''strengthen our dialogue on defense technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress'' on several specific DTTI projects, including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies and Air-Launched Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance.



DTTI is an example of the United States’ commitment to strengthening its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation. DTTI has become increasingly important, as bilateral defense trade with India, essentially zero in 2008, will reach an estimated $18 billion later this year.



DTTI Group meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the United States, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defense trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defense equipment.



A number of joint working groups focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies have been established under DTTI to identify and promote mutually agreed projects within their domains.









India-US 2+2 Dialogue Provides Positive and Forward-Looking Vision for Strategic Partnership Between the Two Countries

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2019)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defense Dr Mark T Esper and Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo in Washington DC on December 18, 2019 for the second annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.



This 2+2 Ministerial is the highest-level institutional mechanism between the two countries and provides for a review of the security, defence and strategic partnership between India and the United States. This was the second 2+2 meeting and the first in US.



At the Dialogue, both sides positively appraised the growing partnership between India and the United States, and noted that important milestones had been achieved since the inaugural 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi in 2018. Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



At the Dialogue, both sides also committed to further deepen military-to-military cooperation, including between the Indian Navy and the US Navy Fleets under US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command, and Africa Command and intend to expand similar cooperation between their respective Armies and Air Forces. A number of other initiatives to enhance military-to-military cooperation were also agreed upon.



The two sides concluded the Industrial Security Annex during the visit. Priority initiatives have been identified for execution under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) programme. The two sides also concluded a standard operating procedure for this process. These measures are expected to provide momentum to collaboration between the private defence industries of both India and the US. The two sides also agreed to move forward in their engagement in the area of defence innovation.



Earlier, on the morning of December 18, Raksha Mantri was received at the Pentagon by US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark T Esper, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and accorded a 19-gun salute. Shri Rajnath Singh and Secretary Esper later held delegation level bilateral talks at the Pentagon on further strengthening India-US defence partnership and External Affairs Minister held bilateral talks with his counterpart Secretary Pompeo. Shri Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.



After the 2+2 meeting, Shri Rajanth Singh, along with Dr S Jaishankar, called on President of the United States, Donald J Trump at the Oval Office. They were accompanied by US National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert O’Brian.



Raksha Mantri began his visit to the US from New York on December 16 where he had addressed a large Indian community reception. From New York, Shri Rajnath Singh travelled to the Norfolk Naval Air Station on December 17, where he was briefed on the naval and air assets stationed at the base.








