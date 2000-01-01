Chinese Acquisition of Motor Sich Still ‘Under Review’ Until February (excerpt)

(Source: Kyiv Post; published Dec. 16, 2019)

By Jack Laurenson

KYIV --- A takeover attempt at the Ukrainian aerospace firm Motor Sich by a state-owned Chinese company is “still under review” until February, officials told the Kyiv Post on Dec. 16.In the past week, multiple Ukrainian media outlets reported that a deal was completed and the controversial share sale to least one Chinese company was finalized.But competition regulators in Ukraine still have the final say and they are taking their time over the deal.“It is still under review,” Yuriy Terentyev, chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, told the Kyiv Post. “The case is still open at least until the end of January,” he said, adding that the ACMU was waiting for UkrOboronProm to provide information on the proposed investment.“We are still awaiting a decision from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine,” said Mustafa Nayyem, a former Ukrainian lawmaker, now Deputy Head of Government Relations at UkrOboronProm, the Ukrainian state-run defense production giant. (end of excerpt)-ends-