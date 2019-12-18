Rafale Marine F3-R Standard Now Operational with French Navy

(Source: French Navy; issued Dec 18, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On November 29, 2019, the French Navy announced the Initial Operational Capability of the Rafale Marine F3-R standard. This decision follows several months of training for crews and technical personnel from the 11F Flotilla, the first of three fighter squadrons to adopt this new standard.



The F3-R standard thus allows the French Navy to upgrade the Rafale Marine and acquire more modern capabilities leading up to the integration of the Meteor long-range missile and the TALIOS laser designation nacelle. This is a major milestone towards the operational entry into service of the Rafale F3-R, scheduled for next fall.



More about the F3-R standard



The Rafale's new F3-R standard brings new capabilities in the fields of intelligence, communication, engagement and command. While the integration of the Meteor long-range missile and the new generation Talios laser designation pod are the major innovations, other developments (mainly software) in on-board systems allow the aircraft to evolve. The F3-R standard also includes an AGCAS (Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System) and various improvements relating to the RBE2 radar, the Spectra electronic warfare system, the Reco NG pod and the inertial navigation system.



With the F3-R standard, the Rafale Marine will also be equipped with a new generation in-flight refueling nacelle, making the aircraft capable of using the laser terminally-guided version of AASM (modular air-ground weapon).



