Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $1,008,327,355 definitized modification (PZ0012) to previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft.



This modification is for the definitization of all three programmatic phases to include development and production of up to 372 radars.



Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2027. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $291,167,746.



Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $679,659 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



