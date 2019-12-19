FAB Supports Embraer In Conceptual Development of New Aircraft; Air Force to participate in conceptual development of new light transport aircraft

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued Dec. 19, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com) (abridged)

Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Brazilian Air Force Commander, and Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, during the signing ceremony. (Embraer photo)

The Commander of the Brazilian Air Force, Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, received this Thursday (19/12) the President of Embraer Defense and Security, Jackson Schneider, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize Embraer's intention to develop a light aircraft for cargo and passenger transportation, with the contribution of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in terms of sharing expertise and global military needs for aircraft of this class. .



According to Lt Brig Bermudez, the FAB's contribution to the project will be in the area of conceptual development. "The purpose of this memorandum is to formalize Embraer's intention to develop a light aircraft to carry cargo and personnel. This project has the participation of the Air Force mainly with regard to sharing expertise, which we have already developed in partnership. in response to the operational needs of the Air Force," he said.



The President of Embraer Defense and Security spoke about the project to be developed in cooperation with the FAB. "It's another step in this long history of fraternal relationship between the FAB and Embraer, which was born within the FAB and remains extremely attached to the FAB. This signature today is extremely important to Embraer," he said.



Characteristics of the project to be developed by Embraer



Aimed at serving remote locations with short, narrow, unpaved runways, the new vector will take into account a variety of operational needs, such as cargo and personnel transport in jungle areas, reach to major South American airports, skydiving, extraction pallets and transport of the sick.



Some features of the aircraft are its ability to take off with a maximum payload of at least 3,000 kilos from a runway of up to 1,200 meters and to operate in the Amazon environment.



The aircraft is conceptually hybrid incorporating engines of turboprop and electric characteristics, must be sturdy, economical and cutting-edge technology.



One of the concepts to be implemented in the development of the aircraft is that of sustainability, as Lieutenant Brigadier Amaral explains. "It will be a modern, disruptive product, since it is intended to use these sustainability technologies, which are so in vogue today, working with the environment. An aircraft that can operate in these various environments of our country, from unprepared tracks to fully equipped runways."



Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to Study Joint Development of A New Light Military Transport Aircraft

(Source: Embraer; December 19, 2019)

BRASÍLIA --- Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) signed today a memorandum of understanding which enables the study of the potential development of a new light military transport aircraft.



The study seeks to identify alternatives and solutions to meet FAB’s operational needs, especially in the Amazon region and austere environments, including unpaved, short and damaged runways located in remote areas. Relying on Embraer's high level of innovation and technological capabilities, the study will also seek to explore new technologies to provide solutions to FAB's extreme demands, such as different system architectures, innovative platform solutions, and hybrid-electric propulsion, among others.



FAB, which in 2019 received its first units of the modern KC-390 Millennium, a multi-mission tactical military airlifter, seeks with this study to complement and modernize its transport capabilities in the smaller segments, in order to broadly and completely fulfill Brazil’s needs.



Based on a strong track record of cooperation, that unites Embraer's excellent execution capabilities and FAB's innovative and high-performance requirements, the study will also cover global market demand for the new aircraft.



According to the agreement, Embraer will carry out market studies for the development of the new aircraft, while FAB will provide its expertise in operating aircraft in this segment.



“We are confident that the expertise of the Brazilian Air Force will help us to establish the most appropriate requirements for this study, resulting in an extremely capable aircraft,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Embraer is more than up for the challenge. Our newest product, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft, is coming into operation, and this new project will be instrumental in maintaining and enhancing Embraer's engineering and technology capabilities to meet the challenging demands of FAB and other customers worldwide.”



“The purpose of this memorandum is to formalize Embraer's intention to develop a light transport aircraft to carry cargo and personnel. The Brazilian Air Force participation is mainly with regard to sharing expertise, based on projects that Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have already developed in partnership, to meet the Air Force's needs over time”, said Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Brazilian Air Force Commander.





Embraer Defense & Security is the leading aerospace and defense industry in Latin America. In addition to the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the multi-mission C-390 Millennium military airlift, it provides a full line of integrated solutions and applications such as Command and Control Center (C4I), radars, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) and space. This also includes integrated systems for information, communications, border monitoring and surveillance as well as aircraft for authorities’ transportation and special missions.



