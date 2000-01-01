Bennett Pushing Ahead with Israel Aerospace IPO (excerpt)

(Source: Globes Israel; posted Dec. 22, 2019)

By Yuval Azulai

Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett is speeding up procedures for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 25% of the shares of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI).Sources inform "Globes" that Bennett's decision came after several weeks of consultations with those involved in the process including the head of the Government Companies Authority Yaakov Kvint, Ministry of Defense director general General (res.) Udi Adam and IAI chairman Harel Locker.According to sources close to the matter, Bennett was impressed by the support shown by the three men for the IPO and instructed senior officials in the Ministry of Defense to work towards the immediate promotion of the matter.Benett is also determined to get cabinet approval for the plan as soon as possible. Officials in Bennett's office are convinced that it will be possible to float a minority stake in IAI even though there is only a transition government. (end of excerpt)-ends-