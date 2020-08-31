Defence Forces to Take Up Options for 2020 Set Out In Defence Forces’ Research Program 2017

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

The options are further research topics based on suitability studies carried out in 2017. The entire package contains three “umbrella projects” which are further divided into research projects. Considered by the Defence Forces as the most feasible ones, the further research topics will be carried out in 2020. The overall value of the options to be taken up, without value added tax, is EUR 6 million in 2020.



The Defence Forces’ Research Program 2017 (PVTO 2017) is used to develop common understanding, competence and readiness among the Defence Forces, Finland’s scientific community and industry. The aim is to create new concepts and prove that they are well-functioning. The PVTO 2017 is comprehensive; while it takes into account the general guidelines, technology and the human being it supports the implementation of the Defence Forces’ research agenda.



The effect of the options set out in the research programme on employment is estimated at 38 person-years in 2020. The businesses and scientific communities that carried out the feasibility studies will continue to implement the projects.



(ends)





Defence Forces Procure Services for Life Cycle Support of Systems

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

The Ministry of Defence has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command to procure support services for military aviation, maritime defence, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and command and control systems from Patria Aviation Oy, Combitech Oy and Insta Group Oy. The procurement’s total value, without value added tax, is about EUR 58.1 million with a domestic employment effect of about 650 person-years.



Under the strategic partnership agreement, the services to be procured from Patria Aviation Oy amount to about EUR 39.9 million. The procurement of services will be divided over 2020-2022, with a domestic employment effect of about 550 person-years.



Services to be procured from Insta Group Oy amount to approximately EUR 12.6 million. The main part of the services will be delivered in 2020, with a domestic employment effect of approximately 50 person-years.



The support and maintenance contract with Combitech Oy amounts to approximately EUR 5.6 million. Deliveries will mainly take place in 2020. The procurement’s domestic employment effect will be approximately 50 person-years.



(ends)





Service Agreement on Preliminary and Basic Pilot Training for 2020

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised the Defence Forces to conclude a procurement contract on preliminary and basic pilot training services with Patria Aviation. In addition to pilot training, the contract covers maintenance of aircraft required for the training.



The procurement that is part of the air defence development programme and the devel-opment of pilot training focuses on the Vinka and Grob fleets.



While the overall value of the procurement is about EUR 6.3 million it includes a service contract for 1.1.–31.8.2020 and an option for 1.9. –31.12.2020.



-ends-



