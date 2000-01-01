Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $112,267,649 modification (P00011) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-0088).



This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Navy.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (65%); and Goleta, California (35%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,180,490 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



