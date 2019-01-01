Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $251,552,634 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-18-C-1028).



This modification procures three low rate initial production lot 4 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, ground stations, trade studies, tooling and associated support equipment.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.5%); Red Oak, Texas (12%); Palmdale, California (10%); Baltimore, Maryland (9.7%); Salt Lake City, Utah (7.9%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.9%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.8%); Moss Point, Mississippi (3.6%); Chantilly, Virginia (3.5%); Waco, Texas (1.7%); San Clemente, California (1.3%); various locations within the continental U.S. (9.7%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.4%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $251,552,634 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



