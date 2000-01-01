Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $455,524,124 modification (P00016) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification provides for non-recurring engineering and tooling in support of the lot 14 production and delivery of 32 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems and one F135-PW-600 propulsion system for F-35 Joint Program Office non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (97%); Indianapolis, Indiana (2%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, and Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $413,030,550 are being obligated at time of award, $13,932,222 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for non-DoD participants ($385,166,106; 93%); Air Force ($13,932,222; 3%); Navy ($6,966,111; 2%); and the Marine Corps ($6,966,111; 2%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



