Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Submarine Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $454 Million

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Aerial view of HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division, one of two U.S. shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines, and is the design agent and hull planning yard for the Los Angeles-class and Seawolf-class attack submarines. (HII photo)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a planning yard design services contract with a potential total value of $454.1 million for nuclear-powered submarines.



The contract will provide planning, engineering and design, and logistics and modernization support for new, operational, conversion and decommissioning submarines. The contract includes options over a five-year period through 2024, and is initially funded at $5.3 million.



“We have a proven history of executing Navy ship design, shipbuilding and maintenance work, and we continue to grow, develop and train the workforce necessary to support the increasing pace and volume of our work with the U.S. Navy,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of engineering and design. “With this contract, we look to continuing our partnership with the Navy to modernize and maintain the nation’s fleet of high-quality, mission-capable submarines.”



Newport News is one of two U.S. shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines, and is the design agent and hull planning yard for the Los Angeles-class and Seawolf-class attack submarines. The company also provides technical services and mobile submarine modernization and repair services at naval shipyards, fleet homeports and around the world.



Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $453.4 Million

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract with a potential total value of $453.4 million for planning yard services in support of in-service Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Spruance-class destroyers. The contract includes options over a five-year period.



“This is another exciting opportunity for our shipbuilders to continue our 35 years of planning yard experience,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “We take pride in not only building state-of-the-art warships for the U.S. Navy, but also in caring for them while they are in active service. We look forward to utilizing our talent and resources to complete the work needed to return these cruisers to the fleet — modernized and fully capable.”



The planning yard design services contract will continue to provide the Ticonderoga-class cruiser and Spruance-class destroyer programs with post-delivery life-cycle support, which includes fleet modernization program planning, design engineering and modeling, logistics support, long-lead-time material support, and preventative and planned maintenance system item development and scheduling.



Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole awardee of this contract and the work will primarily take place in Pascagoula by designers, engineers, logisticians, planners, program managers and a variety of additional subject matter experts.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



