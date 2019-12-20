Black Hawk Helicopters Enter Service

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Dec 20, 2019)

Today, in the presence of @prezydentpl and the head of @MON_GOV_PL we were honoured to deliver four new #BlackHawk helicopters to the Polish Armed Forces. Built in Poland, For Poland #proud pic.twitter.com/HpwdIedZ7L — Lockheed Martin Poland (@LMPolandNews) December 20, 2019

4 Black Hawki trafiają do specjalsów! Polskie Wojska Specjalne należą do najlepszych w NATO. Zasługują, by dysponować najlepszym sprzętem. Niecały rok po podpisaniu umowy śmigłowce służą w Siłach Zbrojnych RP. To kolejny dowód, że lepiej działać, niż tylko mówić o działaniu. pic.twitter.com/O5Hz1BT5oH — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) December 20, 2019

Four Black Hawk helicopters, produced in #Poland by U.S. firm @Sikorsky, were handed over to Polish Special Forces today. President Duda @prezydentpl @AndrzejDuda, Minister Blaszczak @mblaszczak @MON_GOV_PL and Ambassador Mosbacher @USAmbPoland took part in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bapdQJ54HC — US Embassy Warsaw (@USEmbassyWarsaw) December 20, 2019

Four Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters produced at PZL Mielec have been officially handed over to the Polish Armed Forces.The ceremony was held on December 20 in the presence of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak and numerous representatives of the Polish Army.Versatile and durable S-70i Black Hawk are adapted to perform various tasks, which will increase the operational capabilities of the Polish army.“With great satisfaction we are delivering advanced Black Hawk helicopters for Polish Army. I really believe this advanced Black Hawk will make difficult tasks easier for Special Forces. I wish very best for every new Black Hawk user, I hope new aircraft will serve you well and contribute to improve your safety," said Janusz Zakręcki, President and General Director, PZL Mielec.The contract for four machines was signed on January 25 at Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze by the head of the Ministry of National Defense in the presence of the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Less than 11 months have passed since the contract was signed to the delivery of helicopters.Designed and manufactured to U.S. Army requirements, the multi-role Black Hawk helicopter is the preferred combat assault and utility helicopter for the U.S. military and 31 international customers. The first native customer who chose this rotorcraft is the Polish police.-ends-