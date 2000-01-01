Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $1,955,776,266 fixed-price-incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2301 for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships (MMSC).



The awarded contract includes associated cost-plus-fixed-fee class design and related material and firm-fixed-price integrated data environment.



The MMSC is based on the freedom variant of the Navy Littoral Combat Ship class, and is being procured by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under the auspices of the Navy's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



The detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships is part of the Foreign Military Sales agreement between the U.S. and the KSA.



This sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner.



Only foreign military sales funds from the KSA will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (50%); Washington, District of Columbia (17%); Baltimore, Maryland (9%); Moorestown, New Jersey (7%); Clearwater, Florida (2%); Beloit, Wisconsin (1%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (1%); Fitchburg, Massachusetts (1%); Hampton, Virginia (1%); areas outside the U.S. (8%); and other areas in the U.S. (2%), and is expected to be complete by June 2026.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships are a variant of Lockheed’s Littoral Combat Ship designed for the Royal Saudi Arabian Navy. )





-ends-



