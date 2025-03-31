Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $1,030,728,427 fixed-price-incentive and cost-plus-fixed fee multi-year contract for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) full rate production requirements, spares, and round design agent.



This contract provides for the multi-year procurement of fiscal 2019-2023 Standard Missile-6 to include all up rounds, flight test rounds, spares and round design agent.



Work will be performed in East Camden, Arkansas (33.2%); Huntsville, Alabama (21.3%); Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (13.5%); Andover, Massachusetts (6.9%); Middletown, Ohio (3.5%); San Diego, California (2.8%); Tucson, Arizona (2.3%); Anniston, Alabama (1.6%); Middletown, Connecticut (1.4%); Dallas, Texas (1.3%); Camden, Arkansas (1.1%); and various places across the U.S. each less than 1% (22%), and is expected to be complete by October 2026.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,076,692,858 and be complete by October 2026.



Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $269,681,221 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with the authority from 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1) and Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1 (a) (2).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5405).



Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $1,022,573,692 sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification under previously awarded contract HQ0276-15-C-0003.



The purpose of this modification is to:

(1) definitize the previously awarded SM-3 Block IIA fiscal 2018 undefinitized contract action (UCA) under contract line item numbers (CLINs) 0014 and 0015 for U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) All-Up Rounds (AUR)s production with a total value of $650,638,397;

(2) award the fiscal 2019 SM-3 Block IIA U.S. and FMS AURs under CLINs 0016 and 0017 for a total value of $590,322,857; and

(3) establish option CLINs 0018 and 0019 for the fiscal 2020 SM-3 Block IIA U.S. and FMS AUR production for a total value of $435,978,438.



Under this modification, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the procurement, manufacture and assembly for a total of 62 SM-3 Block IIA AURs, inclusive of all options.



This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract by $1,022,573,692 from $1,467,045,869 to $2,489,619,561.



This work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected period of performance from award through March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 procurement, defense wide funds in the amount of $89,954,275, and $256,725,708, respectively, will be obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



