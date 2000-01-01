Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $7,000,000,000 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8205-18-D-0001 for F-22 air vehicle sustainment.



This modification provides for the exercise of an option for additional five-year ordering period for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment.



Work will be performed at five operational bases: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and at six support locations: Edwards AFB, California; Palmdale, California; Hill AFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Sheppard AFB, Texas; and Warner Robins AFB, Georgia; as well as at other potential stateside and overseas locations, combat deployment and en-route support bases, potential locations through depot partnering agreements and system program office locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032.



This contract action is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.



