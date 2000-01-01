AMC Holds Industry Day On Contract Refueling

(Source: US Air Mobility Command; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

SCOTT AFB, Ill. --- Air Mobility Command hosted its second industry day event Dec. 17, inviting representatives and government entities to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to discuss contract aerial refueling capabilities and opportunities.



Approximately 40 participants and 14 companies attended the day-long event to foster discussion on contract boom-type air-to-air refueling as well as identify areas for change and process improvements.



“We already use contract augmentation in regard to airlift,” said Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas, AMC deputy commander, referring to the Air Force’s use of contract airlift via the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. “For aerial refueling, we are approaching the concept of utilizing contract aircraft with aerial refueling capabilities to support operations outside of a contested environment.”



Topics covered during the industry day discussions included establishing air refueling capacity timelines, and critical issues or barriers that might impede industry’s ability to support contract aerial refueling opportunities.



“In spite of the inclement weather during this industry day, the sizeable turnout and productive conversations clearly demonstrates both AMC and private industry are interested in moving forward with utilizing contract refueling to support AMC’s air refueling operations,” said Lt. Col. Michael Lynch, Operational Allocation Management Branch Chief at Headquarters AMC.



-ends-



