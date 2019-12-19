Non-Binding PHL-France LoI on Defense Cooperation May Pave Way for Submarine Purchase (excerpt)

(Source: Business Mirror; published Dec. 19, 2019)

By Rene Acosta

The initial steps between Manila and Paris to forge a maritime defense cooperation could bolster the initiative of the Duterte administration to secure submarines for the Philippine Navy, with France as the possible supplier.While Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said that the Letter of Intent (LOI) on Enhancing Defense Cooperation in the Maritime Domain that he signed with his French counterpart Florence Parly was still non-binding, he understood that France is among the list of countries being evaluated as the source of submarines for the Philippines.The intent agreement was signed during Lorenzana’s visit to France early this month from South Korea, where he and President Duterte attended the Asean-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit held in late November.“It was still an intent, nonbinding, but good enough to start planning. What would be binding is the contract,” the defense chief said of the agreement he inked with Parly, France’s defense minister.“They were selling to us submarines, the Scorpene. According to the Navy, it’s one of the best submarines,” Lorenzana added on Tuesday night. (end of excerpt)-ends-