Replacing the UK’s Nuclear Deterrent
(Source: House of Commons Library; issued Dec. 20, 2019)
By Claire Mills
The programme to replace the UK’s nuclear deterrent has been underway since 2006.

At potentially £41 billion, it is one of the Government’s largest capital projects, while defence budgets remain constrained. Questions also continue to be asked about the rationale for the deterrent and whether its replacement contravenes the UK’s international legal obligations.

The next major decision is whether to replace the current nuclear warhead, which is expected to retire in the late 2030s. To meet that deadline a decision needs to be taken in this Parliament.

The Dreadnought programme

Although commonly referred to as Trident’s replacement, the ‘Dreadnought’ programme is about the design, development and manufacture of four new Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines. These will replace the Vanguard-class submarines and maintain the UK’s continuous at sea deterrence posture. The first submarine will enter service in the early 2030s.

A ‘Common Missile Compartment’ for the submarines, which will house the Trident strategic weapons system, is being developed in conjunction with the United States. Replacement of the Trident II D5 missile itself is not part of the Dreadnought programme.

Replacement of the nuclear warhead

A decision on replacing the third element of the nuclear deterrent, the warhead, was deferred in the 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review until 2019/20.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has been undertaking work on possible replacement options, including with the United States. In May 2019, the MOD confirmed that work was continuing on refining options and technical solutions to inform the Government’s decision.

When might a decision be made?

Arguments over the nuclear deterrent are likely to re-emerge post-election as a Government decision on replacing the UK’s nuclear warhead will need to be taken during this Parliament if the project is to be completed by the late 2030s. The MOD has estimated that, after an initial decision, it would take 17 years from an initial decision to bring a new warhead into service.

Whether a decision will be made as early as 2020 remains to be seen. March 2020 will mark 50 years since the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) came into force. The 2020 NPT Review Conference is widely expected to criticise the nuclear weapon states for their pursuit of nuclear modernisation at the expense of their Article VI disarmament obligations, and for their failure to sign up to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Successive British Governments have argued that the NPT contains no prohibition on updating existing weapons systems and gives no explicit timeframe for nuclear disarmament. They have also highlighted the UK’s disarmament achievements since the end of the Cold War, which will reach a 65% reduction in the UK’s stockpile by the mid-2020s.

A decision on replacing the nuclear warhead within the context of forthcoming NPT milestones could be controversial and is more likely to be addressed later on in this Parliament.

Article VI of the NPT

“Each of the Parties to the Treaty undertakes to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.”

How much will it cost?

The cost of the Dreadnought submarine programme is estimated at £31 billion, including defence inflation over the life of the project. A £10 billion contingency has also been set aside.

At potentially £41 billion, the programme will be the most expensive in the MOD’s equipment plan.

Once the new nuclear deterrent comes into service, the annual in-service costs are expected to remain at approximately 6% of the defence budget (£2.3 billion per year).

These in-service costs are often contrasted with the benefits bill or NHS spending.

To date, the project remains within its cost estimate.

In line with convention, the programme will be paid for by the MOD. The National Audit Office has raised concerns about its impact on the affordability of the MOD’s equipment plan.

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament has suggested that the true cost of replacing the nuclear deterrent will be in excess of £200 billion, once other costs, such as infrastructure, maintenance and decommissioning are considered. Advocates for the programme argue that the price is small when compared with the strategic risks involved in renouncing the nuclear deterrent.

How could the election affect the replacement?

Parliament has its opponents to the nuclear deterrent, including the SNP, the Green Party and senior figures within the Labour Party, including Jeremy Corbyn. The outcome of the election, and the composition of Government, may therefore have far-reaching implications for the UK’s nuclear policies.

Although support for the nuclear deterrent is official Labour Party policy and is stated in its election manifesto, Jeremy Corbyn has previously said that he would never authorise its use. The SNP has suggested that any support offered to another political party after the election would be contingent upon the removal of nuclear weapons from Scotland.

In comparison, the Conservative Party has consistently shown support for the nuclear deterrent, while the Liberal Democrats have committed to maintain a “minimal” credible deterrent.

Composition of the UK’s nuclear deterrent

The UK is the only nuclear weapon state that operates a single deterrent capability: the submarine-launched Trident system, which is based at HM Naval Base Clyde. It has three main elements:
-- Four Vanguard-class submarines, maintaining continuous at sea deterrence (CASD).
-- Trident II D5 missile, deployed aboard the submarine, which is held in a communal pool with the US.
-- Nuclear warhead, deployed on the Trident II D5. The UK currently has a stockpile of 215, of which no more than 120 are operationally available.

The United Kingdom’s Future Nuclear Deterrent: the 2019 Update to Parliament (excerpt)
(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 20,2019)
This report is the eighth in the series, providing annual updates to Parliament on the progress of the Dreadnought Class submarine programme, and other related Defence Nuclear Enterprise programmes, a commitment first made in 2011 and reaffirmed in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

This report details the progress made on the Dreadnought submarine programme and other related programmes since the last update in December 2018.

Progress on the Dreadnought Programme

The Dreadnought submarine programme remains within budget and on track for the First of Class, HMS Dreadnought, to enter service in the early 2030s. Staged investments have allowed good progress to continue on the whole boat design and the construction process.

The programme is currently in Delivery Phase 2 (DP2), which will run until March 2021. This year has seen commitments of around £2.5Bn within DP2, supporting the building of facilities at BAE Systems’ shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness and the next generation of facilities at Rolls-Royce’s Raynesway site in Derby, as well as continued design and construction activity. In September construction work officially started on Valiant, the second in class of the Dreadnought submarines. The third and fourth boats’ names were also announced this year; Warspite and King George VI.

The investment allowed us to extend our commitment to Rolls-Royce Submarines by awarding the company a contract worth nearly £480 million for the manufacture and delivery of the nuclear propulsion power plants, the Pressurised Water Reactor 3, for all four Dreadnought submarines. The contract award helps to support over 600 highly skilled UK jobs at Rolls-Royce Submarines based in Derbyshire, enabling the company to make further commitments into the Dreadnought supply chain of Small and Medium Enterprise companies.

As reported previously, there have been technical complications with the manufacturing of the missile tubes to be used in the Common Missile Compartment being developed for our submarines and the United States' (US) Columbia Class. Welding quality issues on some missile tubes for the Dreadnought Class submarines were identified in 2018. Assessment and repair work continues with the main supplier and their subcontractors, with our world-class UK engineers working alongside their US counterparts to achieve the earliest supply of missile tubes into the Dreadnought programme.

We will not compromise on our high standards on safety and quality, and are working with our US counterparts to assess the cost impact to the UK and remain committed to delivering the Dreadnought programme within the allocated budget.

Dreadnought Costs

The 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review estimated that the programme is likely to cost a total of £31 billion (including inflation over the lifetime of the programme) and set a contingency of £10 billion. MOD was given access to up to £600 million in Financial Year 2018/19 from the contingency to enable opportunities to be taken to drive out cost and risk later in the Dreadnought programme. MOD has also agreed access to the contingency with Her Majesty’s Treasury, for similar reasons, in Financial Year 2019/20 and 2020/21.

To date £7 billion has been spent so far on the concept, assessment, and early delivery phases - £1.5 billion of which was spent in Financial Year 2018/19.


Click here for the full report (5 PDF pages), on the UK MoD website.

