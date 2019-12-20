Decision relating to the proposed acquisition of Cobham Plc by AI Convoy Bidco Limited
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Andrea Leadsom, today (20 December 2019) announced that she has accepted statutory undertakings from the parties involved in the proposed acquisition of Cobham PLC by AI Convoy Bidco Limited and that the acquisition will not therefore be referred to the Competition and Markets Authority for a further assessment.
The decision follows a public consultation on the content of the draft undertakings. Having carefully considered the representations received, the Secretary of State believes the undertakings are appropriate to remedy, mitigate or prevent any of the effects adverse to the public interest within the meaning of section 58(1) of the Act which may be expected to result from the creation of the relevant merger situation.
The Secretary of State is publishing a copy of the signed undertakings.
See the related deed of covenant and undertaking, consultation and public interest intervention notice:
decision notice-- Proposed acquisition of Cobham PLC by AI Convoy Bidco Limited.
undertakings-- Proposed acquisition of Cobham Plc by AI Convoy Bidco Limited.
