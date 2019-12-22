'Bull's-Eye' Landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner Astronaut Capsule

(Source: Voice of America News; issued Dec 22, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- Boeing Co's Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station.



The landing at 7:58 a.m. ET (1258 GMT) in the White Sands desert capped a turbulent 48 hours for Boeing's botched milestone test of an astronaut capsule that is designed to help NASA regain its human spaceflight capabilities.



"We hit the bull's-eye," a Boeing spokesman said on a livestream of the landing.



The landing will yield the mission's most valuable test data after failing to meet its core objective of docking to the space station.



After Starliner's touchdown, teams of engineers in trucks raced to inspect the vehicle, whose six airbags cushioned its impact on the desert surface as planned, a live video feed showed.



The spacecraft was in an apparently stable condition after landing, according to images posted by officials from the U.S. space agency NASA.



The CST-100 Starliner's debut launch to orbit was a milestone test for Boeing. The company is vying with SpaceX, the privately held rocket company of billionaire high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX carried out a successful unmanned flight of its Crew Dragon capsule to the space station in March.



The Starliner capsule was successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an automated timer error prevented it from attaining the right orbit to meet and dock with the space station. That failure came as Boeing sought an engineering and public relations victory in a year that has seen corporate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes of the aircraft. The company's shares dropped 1.6% on Friday.



Parachute challenge



Ahead of Sunday's landing, Starliner's three main parachutes deployed just over one mile (1,600 metres) from the Earth's surface after enduring intense heat from the violent reentry through the atmosphere, plummeting at 25 times the speed of sound.



The parachute deployment, one of the most challenging procedures under the program to develop a commercial manned space capsule, earned Boeing a fresh win after a previous mishap where one parachute failed to deploy during a November test of Starliner's abort thrusters.



That test tossed the capsule miles into the sky to demonstrate its ability to land a crew safely back on the ground in the event of a launch failure.



For the current mission, Boeing and NASA officials said they still do not understand why software caused the craft to miss the orbit required.



Sunday's landing marked the first time a U.S. orbital space capsule designed for humans landed on land.



All past U.S. capsules, including SpaceX's Crew Dragon, splashed down in the ocean. Russia's Soyuz capsules and China's past crew capsules made land landings.



Boeing Starliner Completes First Orbital Flight Test with Successful Landing

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 22, 2019)

WHITE SANDS, N.M. --- The Boeing CST-100 Starliner's first mission ended historically today when it became the first American orbital space capsule to land on American soil rather than in an ocean.



The spacecraft's crew module landed at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range at 5:48 a.m. Mountain time, after spending just over two days on orbit and checking off a number of flight test objectives. The last time a spacecraft landed at the historic White Sands Space Harbor runway was in 1982, when Space Shuttle Columbia touched down, ending its STS-3 mission.



Shortly after its December 20 launch and separation from its booster rocket, Starliner experienced a mission timing anomaly that made it use too much fuel to reach the intended destination of the International Space Station. Flight controllers were able to address the issue and put Starliner into a lower, stable orbit. The vehicle demonstrated key systems and capabilities before being signaled to return to Earth.



"The Starliner team's quick recovery and ability to achieve many mission objectives – including safe deorbit, re-entry and landing – is a testament to the people of Boeing who have dedicated years of their lives working toward the achievement of commercial human spaceflight," said John Mulholland, vice president and program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program. "Their professionalism and collaboration with our NASA customer in challenging conditions allowed us to make the most of this mission."



The Starliner landing demonstrated the robustness of its landing systems, including its innovative parachutes and airbags.



Although this Starliner carried no people, it did have a passenger. An anthropometric test device, named "Rosie," was in the commander's seat for the entire mission. She was outfitted with about a dozen sensors that collected data to help prove Starliner is safe for future human crews.



Next, this crew module will be returned to Florida for data retrieval, analysis and refurbishment for future missions. It is the vehicle chosen to fly NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Josh Cassada, along with two international partner astronauts, on the first operational mission. In parallel, Boeing's Starliner team is finalizing the vehicle that will fly Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson and NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann on the Crewed Flight Test.



