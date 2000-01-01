Swiss Lawmakers Approve €6Bn New Fighter Buy

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 23, 2019)

PARIS --- The Swiss Federal Assembly on Dec. 20 overwhelmingly approved the government’s Air2030 plan to buy new fighter aircraft, and set a deadline of end 2030 for their delivery and service introduction.Only 10 lawmakers voted against the project, while 33 voted in favor and one abstained; the ensuing Federal Decree will now be submitted to a referendum.The “Federal Decree on the Acquisition of New Combat Aircraft,” approved Dec. 20 mandates that the acquisition cost no more than 6 billion Swiss francs (at Jan. 2018 prices), and that it be coordinated technically and in terms of schedule with the parallel procurement of a ground-based air-defense system, which will be approved separately, and for which a cost ceiling of 2-billion Swiss francs has been set.The Federal Assembly also finalized the offset requirements for the fighter purchase. Foreign suppliers awarded contracts under the program will have to compensate 60% of the contract value, of which 20% through direct offsets and 40% by indirect offsets to profit Switzerland’s technology and security industrial base, and notably in the field of machinery; metallurgy; electronics and electrical engineering; optics; watch-making; vehicle and wagon construction; rubber and plastic products; chemicals; aeronautics and space; computer and software engineering, and cooperation with universities and research institutes.As far as possible, these contracts will have to be split between German-speaking Switzerland (65%), French-speaking Switzerland (35%) and Italian-speaking Switzerland (5%).-ends-