Turkey’s First-Generation Submarine Piri Reis Hits the Seas (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published Dec. 22, 2019)

Turkey on Sunday launched the first of six Type 214 diesel-electric submarines, Piri Reis, and made the first weld on the fifth boat; they are built in Golcuk under license from Germany’s TKMS. (Twitter photo)

Turkish state-owned shipyard GTK formally launched first Type 214TN attack submarine for Turkish Naval Forces Command on 22 December for delivery in 2020. TCG Piri Reis is the first of six Reis-class submarines being locally built with support of TKMS as part of YTDP project. pic.twitter.com/H5p4g0ghfv — Victor Barreira / Defence 360° (@Defence360) December 22, 2019

#Turkey’s first domestically produced submarine Piri Reis launched at official ceremony in Gölcük, center of the Turkish Navy.



KOCAELİ, Turkey --- Turkey’s first Type 214 class submarine TCG Piri Reis hit the seas on Dec. 22 with a ceremony held in the northwestern province of Kocaeli’s Gölcük district.“Today, we gathered here for the docking of Piri Reis. As of 2020, a submarine will go into service each year. By 2027, all six of our submarines will be at our seas for service,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech at the ceremony. “Our aim is to promptly actualize our national submarine project.”During the ceremony, the first weld of TCG Seydi Ali Reis was also carried out.TCG Piri Reis, the first vessel of Turkey’s New Type Submarine Project, is planned to start operating in 2020. The project, carried out by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries, will add a total of six vessels to the Turkish Navy’s inventory.The Type 214 class vessels are regarded as a first for the Turkish Navy due to its air-independent propulsion characteristics brought by their fuel cell technology. The vessels also can deploy heavyweight torpedoes and anti-ship missiles and lay mines against targets, both at sea and on the ground.