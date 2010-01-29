Russian Su-57 Fighter Crashes in Khabarovsk Territory

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 24, 2019)

The first production Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter crashed yesterday in Khabarovsk Territory this morning after its control systems failed, according to Tass. This is the first time that Russia's next-generation fighter has crashed. (UAC file photo)

An advanced Russian Su-57 crashed in the taiga in Khabarovsk Territory on Tuesday. No one was injured, the TASS agency was told by the administration of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.



"The fighter fell during tests in the taiga, far from Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The pilot managed to eject. The pilot was found, and was taken to the Komsomol aircraft plant by Mi-8 helicopter," administration officials said, adding that the pilot was not injured.



The press service of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) confirmed the crash of the Su-57 in the Khabarovsk Territory.



“Today in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Su-57 plane crashed during a test flight 111 km from the airfield. The ejection system worked normally, the pilot ejected and was recovered alive. A commission will determine the cause of the accident. There are no casualties and no damage on the ground,” the UAC press service told RIA Novosti.



This is the first crash of an Su-57 fighter. The aircraft had not yet been transferred to the military and still belonged to the manufacturer. Experimental flight test aircraft are produced at the aviation plant of Komsomolsk-on-Amur (KnAAZ, Sukhoi branch).



The Su-57, also known as the Advanced Frontline Aviation Complex (PAK FA), is an advanced Russian multi-role fighter developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau.



The Su-57 made its first flight in January 2010 at Komsomolsk-on-Amur. In December 2017, it flew with new engines, and at the end of January 2018 it began flying with weapons.



In March 2018, the Russian Defense Minister said that the latest Su-57 fighters had been deployed to Syria. A few months later, Shoigu specified that the tests had been carried out in February during which test launches of promising cruise missiles were carried out from the aircraft.



In June this year, the Russian Ministry of Defense ordered an initial batch of Su-57 fighters from United Aircraft Corporation. The contract was signed in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Army 2019 exhibition, and provides for the supply of 76 fighters.



Control System Failure Behind Russian Fifth-Generation Su-57’s Crash In Far East — Sources

(Source: TASS; published Dec. 24, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet crashed in the Khabarovsk Region in the Far East due to a technical failure of the aircraft control system, two sources in the defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.



"According to the preliminary information, the crash is due to a failure of the Su-57’s control system," one of the sources said. As the other source noted, most likely, "the tail control failed."



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation reported earlier on Tuesday that a Su-57 fighter aircraft had crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield. The aircraft’s emergency system responded in the normal mode and the pilot ejected to safety. A special commission will establish the causes of the crash, the corporation said.



A source in military medical circles told TASS that the doctors had examined the pilot and found no injuries.



This is the first crash of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet.



The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.



The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.



The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.



