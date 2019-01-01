T-345A: First Flight for the Air Force on the New Generation Trainer

(Source: Italian Air Force; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Italian air force’s new Leonardo (Aermacchi) T-345A jet trainer photographed from an MB-339 jet trainer that it is due to replace during the first evaluation flights by the air force’s flight test unit. (AMI photo)

In Venegono Superiore (VA), the Experimental Flight Center carried out the first flight tests of the aircraft which will represent the future of the Air Force's training and acrobatic equipment.



In the late morning of December 4, a pilot and a flight test engineer from the Air Force's Flight Control Department flew, for the first time, at the controls of a T-345A aircraft, the latest new-generation training aircraft made in Italy.



A few hours later, a second crew made a second sortie with the same set-up. These were the first two flights by “blue-suited” crews of the aircraft that the Air Force’s flight test unit, Reparto Sperimentale Volo (RSV), is carrying out at the contractor’s Venegono Superiore (VA) plants.



The T-345A is a HET (High Efficiency Trainer) aircraft designed to offer the performance and efficiency typical of jet planes but at costs comparable to those of turboprop training aircraft. It is highly performing and designed to be effective and reliable, capable of facilitating pilots’ transition from basic trainers to the latest-generation fighters.



The acquisition of the Italian industry’s new flagship represents an important step in the modernization of the trainer fleet of the service, which will use it in place of the Aermacchi MB-339 A aircraft, for the execution of the 2nd and 3rd phase of the training syllabus of a military pilot. It will also be used as the new platform of the National Acrobatic Patrol (PAN).



The Experimental Flight Center brings together, under a single command, all the Air Force evaluation and experimentation bodies. In light of the new reorganization designed by the Armed Forces, the unit is structured in three departments: Experimental Flight Department, Aeronautical and Space Materials Technology Department and the Aeronautical and Space Medicine Department.



The Center is the main consultancy for the Armed Forces and Defense Administration for flight tests of aircraft and weapon systems, analysis and chemical-physical evaluation of structural and consumable materials, training and experimentation in the aerospace medicine sector, operating software management and operational verification of weapon systems.



In particular, the Experimental Flight Department is the only body in Italy to have the primary institutional task of studying and conducting ground and in-flight testing activities on the Air Force, other Armed Forces and Armed Forces aircraft of the State. It develops the software and hardware modifications of aeronautical weapon systems as part of the Technical Operational Certifications, and also performs the Operational Test and Evaluation of new weapon systems under realistic conditions. In addition, it directly supports the operational departments of the Air Force through the testing and validation of new weapon systems.



-ends-



