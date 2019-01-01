Rostec Completed the Transfer of Attack Helicopters as Part of the State Defense Order 2019

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec. 26, 2019)

The Russian Helicopters holding of the Rostec State Corporation transferred to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation more than 20 attack helicopters, having fully executed the state defense order-2019. Combat vehicles successfully passed acceptance tests and were adopted by the aerospace forces.



“Rostec enterprises fully meet the needs of the Ministry of Defense in modern combat helicopters. This year, the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters, Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters, and Mi-28N and Mi-28UB combat helicopters entered the troops. In addition, the latest Mi-28NM Night Hunter combat helicopters were delivered for the first time - until 2027 we will produce 98 such machines for the defense department,” said Anatoly Serdyukov, Rostec State Corporation’s aviation cluster industrial director.



The production of helicopters delivered as part of the state defense order was carried out at the enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding - Progress AAC and Rostvertol PJSC. The Rostov enterprise, in particular, produces Mi-28NM helicopters. The appearance of the new "Night Hunters" is significantly different from the base version of the Mi-28N helicopter. The Mi-28NM acquired a new fuselage shape, modernized engines and an auxiliary power unit, a new complex of avionics, advanced weapons, and also provided pairing with unmanned aerial vehicles and ground command posts.



“Timely execution of the state defense order is one of our priorities. This year, we transferred over 20 new combat vehicles to the Russian military department. The holding will continue to equip law enforcement agencies with modern helicopter equipment in accordance with the concluded and planned contracts, ”said Andrei Boginsky, general director of Russian Helicopters.



At Progress AAC, under the order of the Russian Ministry of Defense, under the leadership of Kamov Design Bureau, experimental design work is underway to modernize the Ka-52 helicopter, including taking into account the experience of combat use, which will significantly improve its performance. Work is underway to increase the range of detection and recognition of targets, expand the range of weapons used.



-ends-



