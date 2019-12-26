New WGS-11 Satellite to Offer Greater Coverage, Efficiency than Predecessors

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 26, 2019)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --- Boeing has developed a new variant of its 702 satellite for the U.S. Air Force’s Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation, one that offers both greater bandwidth efficiency and signal power than previous satellites in the fleet.



The new WGS-11 will be delivered on a recently negotiated contract award from the Air Force.



Advances in Boeing digital satellite technology mean WGS-11 will deliver hundreds of coverage beams and provide a more flexible and efficient use of bandwidth. These innovations will enable the spacecraft to support more users in theater and allow dedicated beams to follow aircraft in flight.



“WGS-11 incorporates the latest advances in Boeing commercial satellite technology combined with a resilient and robust design specifically for military use in contested environments,” said Troy Dawson, Boeing vice president, Government Satellite Systems. “We look forward to delivering this critically important asset to the U.S. Air Force in 2024.”



WGS provides dedicated high capacity broadband communications connectivity to U.S. and allied forces around the world. Boeing has been the lead contractor on the program since it began in 2001.



