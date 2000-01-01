Framework Agreement for the Sustainment of NH90 GSPA Helicopters

(Source: Spanish Council of Ministers; issued Dec. 20, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Council of Ministers has approved the conclusion of a Framework Agreement whose purpose is the maintenance of NH90 GSPA helicopters, including aircraft, their spare parts, technical assistance, modifications and maintenance services in the third step of components.



The hiring of these activities will allow sufficient generation of flight hours and logistical support to be obtained both for the helicopters deployed in the National territory and those deployed in the Operations Zone, which is due to the intention of the Spanish State to meet its international commitments by using the aforementioned helicopters in foreign missions.



The estimated value of the contract amounts to € 78,871,218.95.



The Special Armament Program "Multipurpose Helicopter of the Armed Forces" also called "NH90 helicopter", is intended to replace all tactical transport helicopter fleets in service in the Armies and Navy with a single NH90 helicopter model, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters España (AHE), as well as the economic endowment and execution of the operation and maintenance phase of the NH90 in service, under the concept of common support.



The deployment of these devices is planned at the beginning of 2020 in Peace Operations (Iraq) of NH 90, which implies that they must be accompanied by spare parts and guaranteed their maintenance.



-ends-



