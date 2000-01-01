Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 24, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.



This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft.



Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.



The total cumulative value of the contract is $800,000,000. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $36,030,215 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).



