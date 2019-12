Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 24, 2019)

-- Aytekin Serol Insaat Taahhut Muhendislik Anonim Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0003);

-- Emta Insaat Taahhut Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Ankara, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0004);

-- Bor Insaat Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0005);

-- Kirnak Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd Sti, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0006);

-- Kuryapi Saglik Urunleri Gida Insaat Turizm Tarim Elektronik Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0007);

-- Santes Uluslararasi Muhendislik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Istanbul, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0008);

-- Serka Taahhut Insaat Anonim Sirketi, Istanbul, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0009); and

-- Set Dis Ticaret Sanayi Petrol Tasimacilik Atik Tesisleri Bilisim Ve Insaat Limited Sirketi, Adana, Turkey (FA5685-20-D-0010),



have been awarded a $95,000,000 multiple award firm-fixed-price, indefinite-order/indefinite-quantity contract for design-build, partial design and full design infrastructure requirements.



Work will consist of multiple disciplines in general construction categories for the military base facilities of Air Force and support units within Turkey and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.



Proposals were solicited locally in accordance with the Defense Economic Cooperation Agreement between the U.S. and Turkey and 17 offers were received.



The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Air Force Installation Contracting Europe, 39th Contracting Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey is the contracting activity.



