Russian Shipbuilders Float Out First Project 885M Serial-Produced Nuclear-Powered Sub

(Source: TASS; published Dec. 25, 2019)

Novosibirsk, floated out at the Sevmash shipyard on Christmas Day, is the first of a new class of modernized Yasen-M nuclear attack submarines; the first of class Kazan os undergoing sea trials. (Sevmash photo)

SEVERODVINSK, Russia --- The Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in the northern Arkhangelsk Region has floated out the Project 885M Yasen-M first serial-produced nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk.



The Russian Navy currently operates the Project 885 Yasen nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk. The Project 885M Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan is undergoing trials. The sub is set to enter service in 2020.



The Project 885 and 885M nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and/or Oniks cruise missiles. Eventually, they will get Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building six Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines. In 2019, the Shipyard signed a contract on building two more submarines of this Project.



Sevmash Floats Novosibirsk Nuclear-Powered Submarine

(Source: Sevmash; issued Dec. 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On December 25, JSC PO Sevmash held a solemn ceremony for the Launch of the Fourth-Generation Nuclear Submarine Cruiser ‘Novosibirsk’



The serial ship "Novosibirsk" (project "Ash-M") was laid down at Sevmash on July 26, 2013 in the main slipway workshop of the plant. The nuclear submarine is being built according to a modernized project, which is associated with the replacement of the base of electronic equipment complexes, including the transition to Russian-made equipment and materials.



At the current pace of development of scientific and technological progress, the aging of the basic electronic equipment occurs within 4-5 years. On the modernized ship, digital computing will be used for the main electronic subsystems and equipment, developed as part of the state program "Integration - CBT".



Director General Sergey Voronko, on behalf of the Director General of JSC "PO" Sevmash "Mikhail Budnichenko, congratulated those present with the exit of the submarine from the boathouse. He noted that the anniversary year for the enterprise ends with a significant event and expressed confidence that, after further work at the company’s outfitting wharf, complete trials will be will be successfully completed in 2020.



As the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, said, “the strategic and multipurpose nuclear boats that the Navy is equipped with embody the best scientific achievements in the field of domestic submarine shipbuilding.” In his speech, the commander of the White Sea Naval Base, Konstantin Kabantsov, emphasized that “Novosibirsk is a modern warship that meets all the requirements of a naval war and has unique combat capabilities. The boats of this series are capable of solving a wide range of tasks to defeat underwater, surface and ground targets."



The participants were also congratulated by Vladimir Dorofeev, Director General of the Malachite SPMBM, Alexey Alsufyev, First Deputy Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region, and Vasily Smirnov, Deputy Governor of the Novosibirsk Region.



A symbolic start to the movement of the ship from the boathouse was given by the captain of the 2nd rank captain Maxim Shpirko, crew commander of the Novosibirsk submarine, who smashed a bottle against the side of the nuclear submarine. The clergy consecrated the cruiser.



At a speed of about one meter per minute on a slipway train, the ship began to move toward the open gates of the workshop, and then into the pool of the enterprise.



BACKGROUND:



The Novosibirsk submarine is a multi-purpose submarine of the Ash project, designed by the Malachite Saint-Petersburg Marine Engineering Bureau. The project applied many technical solutions that had not previously been used in domestic underwater shipbuilding. Boats of this series will become the embodiment and concentration of unique latest Russian developments in the field of military weapons, weapons, technical and electronic complexes, and main power plants.



The crew of the Novosibirsk submarine underwent comprehensive training at the training center of the Navy and is ready to master the latest technology and weapons.



The ship bears the name of Russia’s largest center of academic science - the city of Novosibirsk. According to the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation, in the future, submarines of the Yasen-M project, which are being built in a large series, will become the main multipurpose nuclear submarines of Russia.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Russia’s RT news reported that the Novosibirsk, which is expected to join the ranks of the Russian Navy next year, is the first of a series of submarines of the Yasen-M class.

The first Yasen-M submarine, the Kazan, is still undergoing naval trials and is expected to also join the Russian Navy in 2020. Four more submarines of the type are under construction, and at least two more are expected to be laid down later – presumably next year.)



